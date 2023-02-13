Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington Police Department looking for missing juvenile

Clarissa Kiser
Clarissa Kiser(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that they are looking for 16-year-old Clarissa Kiser.

According to the WPD, Kiser was last seen on Feb. 9 at around 10 p.m. They believe that she may be in a red 2007 Toyota Corolla with a missing back hubcap. She is approximately 5′6″ and weighs 150 lbs.

Authorities ask that you call 911 if you see her. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly two-car crash
Two killed, one severely injured in crash at Eastwood, Military Cutoff roads intersection early Saturday morning
Image Id: 507774 1/27/2021
Wilmington Police investigating early morning homicide
A four-vehicle crash has blocked traffic at the intersection of Shipyard Boulevard and...
Crash snarls traffic at Shipyard & Independence Blvd. in Wilmington
Rachel Ray and Emeril Lagasse, special guests at annual GLOW luncheon
Emeril Lagasse, Rachael Ray “GLOW” at fundraiser for Wilmington school
Wilmington-area families attended the Wilmington Parent Magazine Summer Camp Fair Saturday to...
Families gear up for summer break at Wilmington summer camp fair

Latest News

The Wilmington Police Department announced on Feb. 12 that they have located Elizabeth Jackson.
Wilmington Police Department locates missing woman
A four-vehicle crash has blocked traffic at the intersection of Shipyard Boulevard and...
Crash snarls traffic at Shipyard & Independence Blvd. in Wilmington
National Salvage and Service Corp
UPDATE: Roads reopen after Wayne Co. salvage facility erupts in flames Saturday morning
Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs fans gathered at Walk-Ons to watch Super Bowl LVII.
Walk-Ons hosts football fans for Super Bowl LVII