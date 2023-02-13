Wilmington Police Department looking for missing juvenile

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that they are looking for 16-year-old Clarissa Kiser.

According to the WPD, Kiser was last seen on Feb. 9 at around 10 p.m. They believe that she may be in a red 2007 Toyota Corolla with a missing back hubcap. She is approximately 5′6″ and weighs 150 lbs.

Authorities ask that you call 911 if you see her. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609.

