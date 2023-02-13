Senior Connect
Man charged with animal cruelty, accused of killing puppy in Whiteville

Anthony Daniel Webster III
Anthony Daniel Webster III(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A 49-year-old man has been charged with animal cruelty for allegedly killing a puppy by shooting it in the back with a gun.

The call came in around 3:34 p.m. and the incident took place along McMillan Road in Whiteville.

Anthony Webster III was charged with Cruelty to Animals and received a $1,500 unsecured bond.

