Walk-Ons hosts football fans for Super Bowl LVII

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As Philadelphia and Kansas City faced off in Super Bowl 57, fans from across Wilmington gathered to cheer on their teams.

Eagles and Chiefs fans alike headed to Walk-Ons in Wilmington to watch the game as their teams competed to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to their respective cities.

“I think it’s really cool,” said Eileen Stefan, an Eagles fan. “I remember going out and being all excited the last time they went to the super bowl and won. My sister actually used to be an eagles cheerleader years ago, and I was born in Philly, so I’m here to support the team.”

While a lot of these fans wished they could be in Arizona at the big game, they said they’re excited for this second super bowl watch party at Walk-Ons.

They watched as history was made in Super Bowl LVII. It’s the first time two Black quarterbacks started for their respective teams, Patrick Mahomes for the Chiefs and Jalen Hurts for the Eagles. It’s also the first time two brothers played against each other in the super bowl, Travis Kelce for K-C and Jason Kelce for Philadelphia.

Fans said it’s a night they’ve been looking forward to, and they’ve enjoyed watching their teams’ success throughout the season.

“I think it’s going to be a tough match. But if you look at the stats it’s pretty evenly matched,” said Debra Worley, a Chiefs fan. “I think Jalen Hurts has a good head on his shoulders and I think it’s going to be a close matchup.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.