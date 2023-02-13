Senior Connect
UPDATE: Roads reopen after Wayne Co. salvage facility erupts in flames Saturday morning
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
DUDLEY, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters continue to monitor and contain the burning of an Eastern Carolina industrial facility for a second night.

Fire personnel is still at National Salvage and Service Corp on Old Mount Olive Highway. Wayne County official, Joel Gillie, says rain throughout Saturday evening and Sunday morning helped firefighting efforts.

Road closures are no longer in effect. Genoa Road and Old Mount Olive Highway have reopened. There are no injuries but officials evacuated two homes as safety precautions for those living there.

Gillie says the fire is contained, but firefighters will stay on the scene until the area is safe for the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigation team, North Carolina Forest Service, NC State Bureau of Investigation, and North Carolina Department of Insurance to start investigating the cause of the fire.

The fire was reported around 1:30 am Saturday by a passerby. At first, 17 agencies were called and eventually, they were joined by another 21 from outside of Wayne County.

Wayne County “greatly appreciates their assistance overnight to allow our local responders time off,” according to Gillie.

National Salvage and Service Corp
National Salvage and Service Corp(Wayne County)

Officials say due to the nature of the fuel load firefighters were working to protect exposures and surrounding property. Smoke from the fire could be seen on the horizon at least 30 minutes away.

View of smoke from the Dudley fire.
View of smoke from the Dudley fire.(WITN Web Team)

Duke Energy and Tri-County Electric responded to shut off the power to the facility and all nearby water districts were notified due to increased water needs for firefighting efforts.

The American Red Cross remains on scene to coordinate donations and to assist with keeping fire responders taken care of.

