Sunset Beach to celebrate 60th anniversary with free family friendly event
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Sunset Beach has announced a 60th anniversary celebration that is set to take place on March 25.
According to an announcement from the town, the event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sunset Beach Town Park at 206 Sunset Blvd. N. The rain date for this event is scheduled for March 26.
The celebration will include:
- Free hot dogs,
- Free door prizes,
- A kids play zone,
- A photo booth,
- A beer and wine garden sponsored by Silver Coast Winery and Makai Brewing Company,
- Live music featuring DJ Jim Bruno, the Sea & Sand Band and The Entertainers,
- A car show hosted by Tri-Beach Cruisers Car Club from 10 a.m. to noon,
- “Touch a Truck” from 12:30 to 5:00 p.m., featuring vehicles from the Sunset Beach Police and Fire departments, as well as the public works departments,
- A cornhole tournament beginning at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.