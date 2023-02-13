Senior Connect
Sunset Beach to celebrate 60th anniversary with free family friendly event

By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Sunset Beach has announced a 60th anniversary celebration that is set to take place on March 25.

According to an announcement from the town, the event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sunset Beach Town Park at 206 Sunset Blvd. N. The rain date for this event is scheduled for March 26.

The celebration will include:

  • Free hot dogs,
  • Free door prizes,
  • A kids play zone,
  • A photo booth,
  • A beer and wine garden sponsored by Silver Coast Winery and Makai Brewing Company,
  • Live music featuring DJ Jim Bruno, the Sea & Sand Band and The Entertainers,
  • A car show hosted by Tri-Beach Cruisers Car Club from 10 a.m. to noon,
  • “Touch a Truck” from 12:30 to 5:00 p.m., featuring vehicles from the Sunset Beach Police and Fire departments, as well as the public works departments,
  • A cornhole tournament beginning at 10 a.m.
Information for the Sunset Beach 60th anniversary event
Information for the Sunset Beach 60th anniversary event(Sunset Beach Police Department)

