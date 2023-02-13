Sunset Beach to celebrate 60th anniversary with free family friendly event

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Sunset Beach has announced a 60th anniversary celebration that is set to take place on March 25.

According to an announcement from the town, the event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sunset Beach Town Park at 206 Sunset Blvd. N. The rain date for this event is scheduled for March 26.

The celebration will include:

Free hot dogs,

Free door prizes,

A kids play zone,

A photo booth,

A beer and wine garden sponsored by Silver Coast Winery and Makai Brewing Company,

Live music featuring DJ Jim Bruno, the Sea & Sand Band and The Entertainers,

A car show hosted by Tri-Beach Cruisers Car Club from 10 a.m. to noon,

“Touch a Truck” from 12:30 to 5:00 p.m., featuring vehicles from the Sunset Beach Police and Fire departments, as well as the public works departments,

A cornhole tournament beginning at 10 a.m.

Information for the Sunset Beach 60th anniversary event (Sunset Beach Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.