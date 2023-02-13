Sierra Ferrell’s Long Time Going Tour to visit Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Singer-songwriter Sierra Ferrell’s Long Time Going Tour will make a stop at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on Sunday, May 28 as part of the REV Rocks Concert Series.

Ferrell’s tour begins in March, and her most recent album release is Long Time Coming from 2021, which was recorded at Southern Ground and Minutia studios in Nashville.

“I want my music to be like my mind is—all over the place,” Ferrell is quoted saying on her website. “I listen to everything from bluegrass to techno to goth metal, and it all inspires me in different ways that I try to incorporate into my songs and make people really feel something.”

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website.

This also marks the fourth artist announced for the Rev Rocks Concert Series, which also includes the performances from Spafford, St. Paul and the Broken Bones and Michael Franti & Spearhead.

JUST ANNOUNCED! Sierra Ferrell is bringing the Long Time Going Tour to Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on May 28th 🎶 Tickets go on sale next Friday (2/17) at 10 AM!

Ticket info 👉 https://t.co/fBLMmszGJH

✨ Part of the REV Rocks Concert Series ✨ pic.twitter.com/okzqy4h29u — Greenfield Lake Amp (@greenfieldamp) February 10, 2023

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.