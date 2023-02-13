Senior Connect
Sierra Ferrell’s Long Time Going Tour to visit Wilmington

The Hugh Morton Amphitheater, also known as the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
The Hugh Morton Amphitheater, also known as the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Singer-songwriter Sierra Ferrell’s Long Time Going Tour will make a stop at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on Sunday, May 28 as part of the REV Rocks Concert Series.

Ferrell’s tour begins in March, and her most recent album release is Long Time Coming from 2021, which was recorded at Southern Ground and Minutia studios in Nashville.

“I want my music to be like my mind is—all over the place,” Ferrell is quoted saying on her website. “I listen to everything from bluegrass to techno to goth metal, and it all inspires me in different ways that I try to incorporate into my songs and make people really feel something.”

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website.

This also marks the fourth artist announced for the Rev Rocks Concert Series, which also includes the performances from Spafford, St. Paul and the Broken Bones and Michael Franti & Spearhead.

See more musicians announced to play at Wilmington’s Live Nation venues this year

