Ocean Isle Beach man wins $100,000 after buying ticket from Food Lion

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Education Lottery has announced that Ocean Isle Beach resident Grady Watkins Jr. won a $100,000 prize on a $20 scratch-off ticket.

“Watkins bought his lucky Platinum ticket from the Food Lion on South Willis Drive in Shallotte. He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,256,” said the lottery in a release.

Two $2 million prizes and three $100,000 prizes have not yet been claimed from Platinum following its August debut.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.