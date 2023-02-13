New Hanover County: Port City United Director Cedric Harrison is no longer with the county

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County announced in a media release that Port City United Director Cedric Harrison is no longer with the county as of Monday, Feb. 13. Rashad Gattison has been chosen to serve as interim director.

“Gattison has been part of the PCU team from the beginning as the supervisor for the PCU Connect Center, and he will continue overseeing that operation in his role as interim director. Port City United has a strong and dedicated team, and their impactful work in the community will continue,” said the county in the announcement.

Harrison founded Support the Port, acted as CEO of Wilmington N Color and was named director of PCU in March of 2022.

