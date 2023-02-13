Museum of Coastal Carolina to host free community day for county residents

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Museum of Coastal Carolina is inviting Brunswick County residents to a free community day on Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Come see the Museum for free with your Brunswick County ID, and enjoy meeting representatives of conservation organizations doing work throughout Brunswick County,” states a press release from the museum.

Located at 21 E 2nd Street in Ocean Isle Beach, museum admission is normally $10 for adults, $9 for people 62 or older, $8 for children aged 3 to 12 and free for anyone 2 or younger.

“Our community partners include Brunswick County Soil and Water Conservation District, Bald Head Island Conservancy, the Maritime Museum of Southport, and more! Representatives share special features of their organization, some feathered or scaled. Come enjoy unique activities to explore our county’s environment with friends and family,” states the release.

You can learn more about the museum on its website or by calling 910-579-1016.

