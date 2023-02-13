Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Museum of Coastal Carolina to host free community day for county residents

The Museum of Coastal Carolina is inviting Brunswick County residents to a free community day...
The Museum of Coastal Carolina is inviting Brunswick County residents to a free community day on Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.(Museum of Coastal Carolina and Ingram Planetarium)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Museum of Coastal Carolina is inviting Brunswick County residents to a free community day on Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Come see the Museum for free with your Brunswick County ID, and enjoy meeting representatives of conservation organizations doing work throughout Brunswick County,” states a press release from the museum.

Located at 21 E 2nd Street in Ocean Isle Beach, museum admission is normally $10 for adults, $9 for people 62 or older, $8 for children aged 3 to 12 and free for anyone 2 or younger.

“Our community partners include Brunswick County Soil and Water Conservation District, Bald Head Island Conservancy, the Maritime Museum of Southport, and more! Representatives share special features of their organization, some feathered or scaled. Come enjoy unique activities to explore our county’s environment with friends and family,” states the release.

You can learn more about the museum on its website or by calling 910-579-1016.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly two-car crash
Two killed, one severely injured in crash at Eastwood, Military Cutoff roads intersection early Saturday morning
Image Id: 507774 1/27/2021
Wilmington Police investigating early morning homicide
A four-vehicle crash has blocked traffic at the intersection of Shipyard Boulevard and...
Crash snarls traffic at Shipyard & Independence Blvd. in Wilmington
Rachel Ray and Emeril Lagasse, special guests at annual GLOW luncheon
Emeril Lagasse, Rachael Ray “GLOW” at fundraiser for Wilmington school
Wilmington-area families attended the Wilmington Parent Magazine Summer Camp Fair Saturday to...
Families gear up for summer break at Wilmington summer camp fair

Latest News

Ironclad Brewery in downtown Wilmington, North Carolina
Ironclad Brewery invites community to second chance prom this Saturday
The Town of Sunset Beach has announced a 60th anniversary celebration that is set to take place...
Sunset Beach to celebrate 60th anniversary with free family friendly event
Local Catch, a free app available on iPhone and Android devices, is helping connect local...
UNCW graduate’s app seeks to connect fishermen with local restaurants
The 2023 Cape Fear Hooley is scheduled to take place from noon to 6 p.m. on Feb. 11 at...
2023 Cape Fear Hooley held at Waterline Brewing Co.