WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Murray Middle School is hosting its “Dunk-a-Palooza 2023″ to raise money for Special Olympics New Hanover County.

Students and families are raising money to “dunk” local leaders, including WECT’s Jon Evans. The school hopes to raise $4,000 through events like this one.

