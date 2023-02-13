Mother driving child with gunshot wound crashes into tree in Columbus County; both parents hospitalized
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two parents were hospitalized after a crash in Columbus County on Sunday at around 8:30 p.m. At the time of the crash, one of their children had a gunshot wound.
According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol Trooper who handled the crash, a woman was driving with a man and their two children down Blackwell Road near Old Stake Road when the car drove off the road into a tree.
Both of the parents were taken to the hospital by EMS, and the two children were taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. The mother was given a traffic violation.
WECT has reached out to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office for more information regarding the gunshot wound.
