Mother driving child with gunshot wound crashes into tree in Columbus County; both parents hospitalized

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two parents were hospitalized after a crash in Columbus County on Sunday at around 8:30 p.m. At the time of the crash, one of their children had a gunshot wound.

According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol Trooper who handled the crash, a woman was driving with a man and their two children down Blackwell Road near Old Stake Road when the car drove off the road into a tree.

Both of the parents were taken to the hospital by EMS, and the two children were taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. The mother was given a traffic violation.

WECT has reached out to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office for more information regarding the gunshot wound.

