Man pleads guilty to shooting two men during drug dispute

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man pleaded guilty Monday to shooting two people outside of a local convenience store in August of 2021 during a drug dispute, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Terry Joequill Wilson, age 24, was sentenced to between 58 and 94 months in prison for firing multiple shots at the victims and seriously injuring both men.

According to law enforcement officials, officers were dispatched to 902 Rankin Street shortly after 3 a.m. on Aug. 11, 2021, in reference to a shooting.

“When they arrived, officers found one of the victims bleeding from the face and back. A witness reported that she had seen the two men interacting with a third individual who ultimately shot them,” a news release from the DA’s Office states. “The second victim fled from the scene but later spoke with detectives by phone. Both men knew Wilson and stated that the shooting stemmed from an argument over narcotics.”

Officers found multiple .9 mm rounds at the scene, and a surveillance camera captured portions of the incident.

“A search of Wilson’s home uncovered clothing that appeared to match the clothing described by the victims and the witness,” the news release states. “Detectives also found a number of .9 mm rounds in a sock, but did not find the gun. Wilson’s mother had previously reported that he had taken her .9 mm handgun on a prior occasion but that it was later returned.”

Wilson was arrested the day after the shooting.

