Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Local physicians and law enforcement to meet for event on handling incidents of gun violence

Local physicians who treat shooting victims and local law enforcement will meet for an event to better understand how to handle gun violence incidents.
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local physicians who treat shooting victims and local law enforcement will meet for an event to better understand how to handle gun violence incidents titled “Murder in Our City.”

“We’re very privileged to have the sheriff’s department and the district’s attorney’s office taking us through, aside for our education, and to see what they see from their end,” said Novant Health Chief of Surgery Dr. Liz Acquista.

Acquista says that homicides make up a small number of cases; she and other doctors see more firearm injuries, accidental injuries and suicides or attempted suicides.

“The mission is physician education. This comes from a piece of educating physicians about gun violence. The focus here is homicide, but also throughout that there’s gonna be initiatives on gun safety and firearm safety,” Acquista said.

While it’s not open to the public, local physicians can register to join the event on Feb. 21 at the Pine Valley Country Club. The North Carolina Medical Society is putting on the event.

“I think this is something that affects everyone. There’s plenty of safe gun enthusiasts in our community, but having a firearm is a risk factor for firearm injury and accidents. This is something that happens to children, to our aging populations, and unfortunately people under stress with impulsive tendencies.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly two-car crash
Wilmington Police release names of two people killed in Eastwood and Military Cutoff intersection crash on Saturday
Wilmington Police Department identifies victim of fatal shooting on Saturday
A four-vehicle crash has blocked traffic at the intersection of Shipyard Boulevard and...
Crash snarls traffic at Shipyard & Independence Blvd. in Wilmington
Wilmington-area families attended the Wilmington Parent Magazine Summer Camp Fair Saturday to...
Families gear up for summer break at Wilmington summer camp fair
Rachel Ray and Emeril Lagasse, special guests at annual GLOW luncheon
Emeril Lagasse, Rachael Ray “GLOW” at fundraiser for Wilmington school

Latest News

Cape Fear Public Utility Authority Sweeney Water Treatment Plant
Construction complete for new filters at water treatment plant in Wilmington
With the funding, Novant Health Pender Medical Center and Black River Health Services in Burgaw...
Foundation awards Novant Health $1.5 million for new rural physician training program
Controlled burn at Orton Plantation in Brunswick County
Orton controlled burn season to begin in March
Chemours Fayetteville Works Site
Court of appeals supports motion to intervene in EPA and Chemours legislation