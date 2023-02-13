Local physicians and law enforcement to meet for event on handling incidents of gun violence

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local physicians who treat shooting victims and local law enforcement will meet for an event to better understand how to handle gun violence incidents titled “Murder in Our City.”

“We’re very privileged to have the sheriff’s department and the district’s attorney’s office taking us through, aside for our education, and to see what they see from their end,” said Novant Health Chief of Surgery Dr. Liz Acquista.

Acquista says that homicides make up a small number of cases; she and other doctors see more firearm injuries, accidental injuries and suicides or attempted suicides.

“The mission is physician education. This comes from a piece of educating physicians about gun violence. The focus here is homicide, but also throughout that there’s gonna be initiatives on gun safety and firearm safety,” Acquista said.

While it’s not open to the public, local physicians can register to join the event on Feb. 21 at the Pine Valley Country Club. The North Carolina Medical Society is putting on the event.

“I think this is something that affects everyone. There’s plenty of safe gun enthusiasts in our community, but having a firearm is a risk factor for firearm injury and accidents. This is something that happens to children, to our aging populations, and unfortunately people under stress with impulsive tendencies.”

