Lane closed along U.S. 421 following vehicle crash

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that one of the southbound lanes is closed along U.S. 421.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that one of the southbound lanes is closed along U.S. 421.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that one of the southbound lanes is closed along U.S. 421.

According to the announcement, the left turn lane is closed near USS North Carolina Road.

The NCDOT stated that a vehicle crash has caused this closure.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

