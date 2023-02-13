Lane closed along U.S. 421 following vehicle crash

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that one of the southbound lanes is closed along U.S. 421.

According to the announcement, the left turn lane is closed near USS North Carolina Road.

The NCDOT stated that a vehicle crash has caused this closure.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

https://t.co/Iuqg6CZNzg, US-421, South, Near Wilmington, Vehicle Crash, Lane Closed, at 2/13 8:09 AM — NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) February 13, 2023

