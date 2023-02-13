Senior Connect
Ironclad Brewery invites community to second chance prom this Saturday

Ironclad Brewery in downtown Wilmington, North Carolina
Ironclad Brewery in downtown Wilmington, North Carolina
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This Saturday, Feb. 18, Ironclad Brewery will host a second chance prom benefiting Island Montessori School and Skywatch Bird Rescue.

“Romantic evening for two? Check! Fun night out with the girls? Yes! Couples date night? You bet! Come to Second Chance Prom with your soul mate, your bestie, or your best self. This Adults Only event is for romantics, fun seekers, and social butterflies alike,” said the organizers in an announcement.

Each $75 ticket includes admission, an open beer and wine bar, appetizers by Eat Happy, music and entertainment by Party Gras and a professional digital prom photo by Matthew Craviotto Photography. The event is adults only and will run from 7 to 10 p.m. at Ironclad on 115 N 2nd Street in Wilmington.

“Dress in what makes you feel awesome and bring your dancing shoes!” they said.

You can learn more and find a link to get tickets on the Facebook event page.

