Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

High school athletic trainer saves a life by performing CPR at wrestling tournament

High school athletic trainer saves a life by performing CPR at wrestling tournament
By Sydney Hoover
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington athletic trainer is being called a hero tonight after she performed CPR and ultimately saved a life during a wrestling tournament over the weekend.

Laney High School Athletic Trainer Kristen Thacker was working at the 4A East Regional Wrestling Tournament at Laney on Saturday when she was called over for an emergency in the stands. A spectator was experiencing a medical emergency, and when she got to him, he wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse.

“We train for this. We have emergency action plans in place for a reason. We design those specifically for each event,” Thacker said. “And, I don’t know, it’s my job. I was really just doing my job.”

Thacker began doing CPR and an AED was placed on the man to shock his heart back into rhythm.

He regained his pulse before EMS arrived and was transported to the hospital, where he’s now recovering.

Thacker has worked for years as a trainer in high school and college athletics and in the military but said this was the first time she performed CPR on someone experiencing a medical emergency.

“It feels great. It does,” Thacker said. “I’m happy for him, I’m happy for his family. I’m happy that I was able to assist with that.”

The nation watched on just over a month ago as a similar situation unfolded on an NFL field. Athletic trainers administered CPR to Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest. That put a new emphasis on seeking out CPR certification, as it can often be the difference in life or death during a medical emergency.

Thacker said she’s hoping her story will also inspire those in her community to learn how to do CPR so they, too could save a life if an emergency arose. She also said she hopes it will shine a light on the important role athletic trainers – and anyone who knows how to do CPR – play in not just sports, but in everyday life.

“Some people call me a hero,” she said. “I just really feel like I was doing my job, honestly.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly two-car crash
Wilmington Police release names of two people killed in Eastwood and Military Cutoff intersection crash on Saturday
Wilmington Police Department identifies victim of fatal shooting on Saturday
A four-vehicle crash has blocked traffic at the intersection of Shipyard Boulevard and...
Crash snarls traffic at Shipyard & Independence Blvd. in Wilmington
Wilmington-area families attended the Wilmington Parent Magazine Summer Camp Fair Saturday to...
Families gear up for summer break at Wilmington summer camp fair
Rachel Ray and Emeril Lagasse, special guests at annual GLOW luncheon
Emeril Lagasse, Rachael Ray “GLOW” at fundraiser for Wilmington school

Latest News

Basketball games can get heated, but a high school basketball game last week moved past the...
Mother of basketball player cries foul after racist slurs hurled at players
Local physicians who treat shooting victims and local law enforcement will meet for an event to...
Local physicians and law enforcement to meet for event on handling incidents of gun violence
Tyler Doyle was last seen on Jan. 26 when rescue crews say the jon boat he was in started...
Day 18: SCDNR says ‘no foul play suspected’ in case of missing boater Tyler Doyle
Cedric Harrison
County letter details alleged failures that led to firing of Port City United Director Cedric Harrison