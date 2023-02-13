First Alert Forecast: drier & milder for Valentine’s Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nice to see you late this Monday evening! Much like the big game, the storm system that brought about 1-3″ rainfall tallies across the Lower Cape Fear Region this weekend, is long gone.

Dry and pleasant weather will continue for Valentine’s Day. Highs will be in the 60s after starting off in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Warmer 70s and increasing rain chance return Wednesday and linger through late week. Another cold front will drop highs back into the chilly lower 50s by next weekend.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook deeper into next week with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.