Currie man arrested on charges related to ‘online enticement’ of 12-year-old

Gregory Allen Scarberry
Gregory Allen Scarberry(Pender County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CURRIE, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office has released details surrounding the arrest of a 52-year-old Currie resident on charges related to the “online enticement of a 12-year-old female.”

According to the release, a group known as the Predator Poachers initiated a sting operation that resulted in the arrest of Gregory Allen Scarberry, of Currie. During the operation, the PCSO says he “had expressed interest in committing sexual acts with a person he believed to be a 12-year old female and arranged a meeting with the online persona.”

Scarberry has been charged with one count of soliciting a child by computer or other electronic devices/appear. He was given a $75,000 secured bond and is being held in Pender County Jail as of this time. His first court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 13 at the Pender County District Courthouse.

The PCSO expects more charges in this case. They ask any citizen with information about Scarberry to contact Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard at (910) 259-1437.

“The sheriff’s office continues to stress the importance to parents/guardians to strictly monitor their child’s online activity and their access to social media apps. Predators consistently rely on the anonymity of these social media apps to engage in contact with minors for their criminal interests,” stated the PCSO in their release.

