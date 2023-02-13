Senior Connect
Crash snarls traffic at Shipyard & Independence Boulevards in Wilmington

A four-vehicle crash has blocked traffic at the intersection of Shipyard Boulevard and Independence Boulevard in Wilmington.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A four-vehicle crash has blocked traffic at the intersection of Shipyard Boulevard and Independence Boulevard in Wilmington. According to Wilmington Police, there are injuries reported, but at this time the severity of those injuries is not known.

Traffic is down to one lane and forced to turn right from Independence onto Shipyard, but it appears the traffic is stopped at this time on Shipyard trying to cross Independence.

This is a developing story. WECT News will have updated information as soon as it is available.

