CFPUA customer service phone line back online following technical issues

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has announced that its customer service phone line is back online.

Previously, the line had experienced technical issues on Feb. 13.

“During the brief outage, customers could still access CFPUA’s Interactive Voice-Response system by calling 910-332-6550, or manage their accounts online at www.CFPUA.org/Online,” stated the release from CFPUA.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.