Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man who may be in South Carolina

Corey Owens
Corey Owens(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Cory Owens, who was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 11.

According to a BCSO release, he is 33 years old and has a long beard. He has a tribal tattoo on his left arm, a boat tattoo on his upper right arm and an anchor tattoo on his chest.

He was last seen at Ash River Road on Saturday at around 1 p.m., and the BCSO believes he is possibly in South Carolina.

Officials ask anyone with information to contact Detective Hill at 910-731-6071 or call 911.

