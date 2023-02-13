Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

3 out of 5 dogs rescued from North Myrtle Beach two-alarm house fire; investigation underway

By Kristin Nelson and Natasha Laguerre
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two dogs lost their lives during a house fire on Monday in North Myrtle Beach.

Donald Graham, the spokesman for the city of North Myrtle Beach, said that crews were called around 11 a.m. to the 1700 block of 26th Avenue North near the Intracoastal Waterway to a two-story home.

“Crews encountered zero visibility and high heat conditions with a rapidly progressing fire through the attic space of the home,” the North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue posted.

A second alarm went out and Horry County Fire Rescue was brought in to help.

Graham said all the people inside the home got out of the house, but there were five dogs inside.

He said the homeowner, a neighbor and a firefighter with North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue were able to rescue three of the dogs. The other two dogs died after life-saving operations were performed on them.

A neighbor Michael Hagopian knew how much these dogs were loved in the community.

“I’m devastated. It hurts me as much s it hurts them. They are like our pets too. Every time I’m in the yard, they’ll come out and they’ll greet me, and they will do their little barking, you know,” said Hagopian.

One person inside the home was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation, Graham said.

About 30 firefighters from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Horry County Fire Rescue were able to get the fire under control in about 15 minutes. Crews stayed on the scene until 3:30 p.m. to monitor hot spots.

Some neighbors started lending a hand to the family by offering comfort, clothing, food, and shelter while they went through a time of need.

“Our neighborhood is pretty tight; we look out for each other,” said Hagopian “Our doors are open for whatever they need. We are more than glad to help them out in this case.”

An investigation is underway into what caused the fire.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Calabash Fire Department provided coverage for the city of North Myrtle Beach while crews worked on the scene.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly two-car crash
Wilmington Police release names of two people killed in Eastwood and Military Cutoff intersection crash on Saturday
Wilmington Police Department identifies victim of fatal shooting on Saturday
Cedric Harrison
County letter details alleged failures that led to firing of Port City United Director Cedric Harrison
Two parents were hospitalized after a crash in Columbus County on Sunday at around 8:30 p.m. At...
Mother crashes into tree in Columbus County while taking 8-year-old to the hospital for gunshot wound
According to the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, 21-year-old Jesse Bunch was arrested and...
Wrightsville Beach PD: Man arrested shortly after stealing register from Red Dogs

Latest News

About 100 neighbors gathered at a community meeting to voice concerns about a planned...
Neighbors express concerns about new development impacting traffic in Brunswick County
Bodycam footage released by the court shows the scene first responders encountered on the night...
GRAPHIC: Deputies’ bodycam video released showing Murdaugh crime scene
Kristen Thacker, an athletic trainer at Laney High School, saved a life when she performed CPR...
High school athletic trainer saves a life by performing CPR at wrestling tournament
Basketball games can get heated, but a high school basketball game last week moved past the...
Mother of basketball player cries foul after racist slurs hurled at players