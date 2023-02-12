Wilmington artist helps Make-A-Wish teen’s dream of publishing book come true

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A teenager’s lifelong dream to become a published author is coming true this week, though she is no longer here to see her work come to life through the artwork of a Wilmington artist.

“‘Coconut and Charles’ is about two little pups and their owner, Brian,” said Laurie Hanson, Ellena Vollmer’s mother. “They’re different little adventures they go on. You can pretty much consider it a year of adventures.”

February 15 is a bittersweet date for the Hansons. It’s the day Ellena’s book will finally launch, eight months after her death.

“It’s meaning a lot to us because so many people’s been touched by this book,” said her stepfather, Rodney Hanson. "

It all started when Ellena got sick last spring. She started off with subtle symptoms like poor balance and a quiver in her eyes. Soon, that escalated into her having trouble walking.

“They thought it was something autoimmune because it didn’t look like cancer in the MRI,” said Laurie. “It had, like, tentacles or fingers so it wasn’t a solid mass.”

Several doctors and rushed tests later, they had the answer. Ellena had a rare form of terminal brain cancer called gliomatosis cerebri. Only 25 percent of patients with gliomatosis cerebri survive a year after diagnosis. Even fewer survive longer than 5 years.

“I screamed,” said Laurie, remembering the day. “He was very straight up with me and told me my daughter was going to die. That was one of the roughest days of my life.”

“It was very rough on us,” said Rodney. “It was a big strain because we wanted to make sure we could spend the most time with her [as possible]. We wanted to make sure she was comfortable.”

The Hansons say she was strong and selfless through the diagnosis and hospice period.

“She never complained. She was more worried about us and the dogs,” Laurie said. “She really had a beautiful spirit.”

Inspired by her unwavering heart, her father, Matt Vollmer, wrote a song in her memory called ‘Strong and Beautiful.’ Her parents plan to have that engraved on her headstone.

It wasn’t long after Ellena left the hospital that she started crossing things off of her bucket list.

“We were like, ‘ok, we’re going to do whatever we can to make all these things happen and they all happened.”

The Make-A-Wish Foundation helped Ellena’s family through the publishing process, compiling all the stories she wrote as a child and finding an artist to put on the final touches. That’s when they reached out to Greyson Davis, who also goes by Haji P.

“It’s one of the most honored jobs as an artist that I’ve had but it’s also real bittersweet to celebrate,” said Davis.

Davis says he’s worked with Make-A-Wish in the past. This project was unique, though, because Ellena had mapped out exactly what each character of her book would look like.

“She knew exactly what she wanted. I just followed the recipe,” said Davis. “Everything that’s on this paper, it’s because she gave a detailed description of how she wanted the characters to look.”

Ellena’s parents already have the final version of the book and can say Davis’s illustrations were exactly what Ellena had in mind -- something they say couldn’t have been an easy feat.

“Her vision was that she wanted all the people in this book to be stick figures and we couldn’t figure out to do that,” said Rodney.

Ellena died just three days after her 16th birthday in July, just seven weeks after her diagnosis. At that point, she had lost much of her mobility and could no longer speak. Still, she was at least able to see the early, uncolored drafts of the book.

Ellena’s book, “Coconut and Charles,” launches on February 15, though it is available to preorder now.

Some profits will go toward the Ellena Vollmer Foundation, raising money to donate to research efforts to find a cure for the disease that took Ellena’s life.

