Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Officer dies after fall from bridge in Colorado

Officer Julian Becerra with the Fountain Police Department passed away Saturday from his injuries.
By Jack Heeke, Aaron Vitatoe and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Fountain police officer and Air Force veteran Julian Becerra died of his injuries Saturday night after falling from a bridge in Colorado Springs more than a week earlier.

Becerra was a part of the department’s K-9 unit.

He fell 40 feet from a bridge in Colorado Springs on the night of Feb. 2 while pursuing a a carjacking suspect.

Fountain Police shared the update Saturday, which reads: “It is with extreme sadness that we at the Fountain Police Department notify the public that K-9 Officer Julian Becerra has succumbed to the injuries he suffered during an on-duty incident that occurred on February 2, 2023. We appreciate the public’s outpouring of support over the past week for Officer Becerra, his family and the Fountain Police Department.”

The police department said the family requests privacy.

Foutain Police Officer. End of Watch Feb 11 23
Foutain Police Officer. End of Watch Feb 11 23(Jack Heeke)

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image Id: 507774 1/27/2021
Wilmington Police investigating early morning homicide
Deadly two-car crash
Two killed, one severely injured in crash at Eastwood Road and Military Cutoff Road early Saturday morning
Two women from Wilmington and Flushing, N.Y., have been sentenced to prison for their...
Two women sentenced for operation of illicit massage parlors in Wilmington and Cary
Rachel Ray and Emeril Lagasse, special guests at annual GLOW luncheon
Emeril Lagasse, Rachael Ray “GLOW” at fundraiser for Wilmington school
Search efforts are moving further north as South Carolina boater and duck hunter Tyler Doyle...
Questions continue as search for missing boater set to enter third week

Latest News

A teenager’s lifelong dream to become a published author is coming true this week, though she...
Wilmington artist helps Make-A-Wish teen’s dream of publishing book come true
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives remarks about the unidentified object in Canadian...
Trudeau speaks about object shot down over Canada
A woman was rescued from rubble 132 hours after the earthquake in Turkey, according to CNN...
Turkey detains building contractors as quake deaths pass 33,000
In Hatay, Turkey, an 85-year-old-woman was rescued nearly a week after the quake.
RAW: 85-year-old rescued after 152 hours in quake rubble