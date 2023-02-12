Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: Super Bowl Sunday to feature more beneficial rain

By Claire Fry
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! As a powerful upper low track towards the Carolinas this evening into early Sunday, we expect periods of heavy rain tonight through Sunday morning. Eastern North Carolina will be on the warmer end of this storm so lows will level out in the 40s before soaring back over 60 Sunday afternoon. Super Bowl Sunday evening will feature scattered lighter showers. Most locations in southeast North Carolina can expect between one and three inches of rain by late Sunday night.

The storm system will be long gone as you wake up on Monday. Monday and Valentine’s Day feature mostly sunny skies and mild highs in the lower 60s after starting off in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Warmer 70s and increasing rain chance are expected mid to late week. Another cold front will drop highs back into the lower 50s by next weekend.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook deeper into next week with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image Id: 507774 1/27/2021
Wilmington Police investigating early morning homicide
Deadly two-car crash
Two killed, one severely injured in crash at Eastwood Road and Military Cutoff Road early Saturday morning
Two women from Wilmington and Flushing, N.Y., have been sentenced to prison for their...
Two women sentenced for operation of illicit massage parlors in Wilmington and Cary
Rachel Ray and Emeril Lagasse, special guests at annual GLOW luncheon
Emeril Lagasse, Rachael Ray “GLOW” at fundraiser for Wilmington school
Search efforts are moving further north as South Carolina boater and duck hunter Tyler Doyle...
Questions continue as search for missing boater set to enter third week

Latest News

Periods of heavy rain likely in SE NC tonight
First Alert Forecast: more drought busting rain ahead for the rest of Super Bowl weekend
Periods of heavy rain likely in SE NC tonight
Your First Alert Forecast for Sat. evening Feb. 11, 2023
Chilly shower are on tap for Saturday.
First Alert Forecast: Super Bowl weekend to feature soggy and cooler trend
Chilly shower are on tap for Saturday.
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Feb. 10, 2023