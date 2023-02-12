First Alert Forecast: Super Bowl Sunday to feature more beneficial rain

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! As a powerful upper low track towards the Carolinas this evening into early Sunday, we expect periods of heavy rain tonight through Sunday morning. Eastern North Carolina will be on the warmer end of this storm so lows will level out in the 40s before soaring back over 60 Sunday afternoon. Super Bowl Sunday evening will feature scattered lighter showers. Most locations in southeast North Carolina can expect between one and three inches of rain by late Sunday night.

The storm system will be long gone as you wake up on Monday. Monday and Valentine’s Day feature mostly sunny skies and mild highs in the lower 60s after starting off in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Warmer 70s and increasing rain chance are expected mid to late week. Another cold front will drop highs back into the lower 50s by next weekend.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook deeper into next week with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

