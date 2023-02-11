Senior Connect
Wilmington Police investigating early morning homicide

Image Id: 507774 1/27/2021(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning.

At around 12:10 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of S. 14th Street after a ShotSpotter was activated and a caller reported a body. On the scene, officers found one victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim’s identity has not been released as police are still working to notify the family.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609. You can also leave an anonymous tip by using the Tip 411 app.

