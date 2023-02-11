Two dead, one severely injured in crash at Eastwood Road and Military Cutoff Road early Saturday morning

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Eastwood Rd. and Military Cutoff Rd. around 1:43 a.m. on Saturday.

“Two vehicles collided, leaving three people with severe injuries. Sadly, two individuals succumbed to those injuries at the scene. The third individual was transported to Novant NHRMC with severe injuries,” a release from WPD stated.

The names of the victims have not been released yet.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more details are available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.