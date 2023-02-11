Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Store donates entire $50K Powerball bonus to food bank

A Washington state store that sold a winning Powerball ticket has donated the money it received...
A Washington state store that sold a winning Powerball ticket has donated the money it received to a food bank(KOMO via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Wash. (CNN) - A Washington state grocery store said it is donating its Powerball bonus to a food bank.

This week, a single winning Powerball ticket worth $754.6 million was sold at an Auburn-area Fred Meyer store.

The grocery store was rewarded with a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Thursday, the company announced it would donate that bonus to the Auburn Food Bank.

In addition, Fred Meyer said it gave $10,000 to the store for associates to celebrate.

According to The Associated Press, the winning ticket was bought on Feb. 5 at the Fred Meyer store, located about 30 miles south of Seattle.

It’s the second time a Powerball jackpot ticket was reportedly sold in Washington state, and both tickets were purchased in Auburn. The first was a $90 million jackpot in 2014.

Monday’s winning numbers drawn were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 with 7 as the Powerball.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search efforts are moving further north as South Carolina boater and duck hunter Tyler Doyle...
Questions continue as search for missing boater set to enter third week
Two women from Wilmington and Flushing, N.Y., have been sentenced to prison for their...
Two women sentenced for operation of illicit massage parlors in Wilmington and Cary
According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Maurice Lamar Johnson was arrested on...
Arrest made in armed robbery of Burger King
According to social media posts from the WPD, 15-year-old Maile Kiplin Hernandez was last seen...
WPD asking for help in locating missing 15-year-old
The lane reopened shortly after 1:30 p.m. after the vehicles were cleared from the roadway.
UPDATE: All lanes reopen on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

Latest News

Deadly two-car crash
Two dead, one severely injured in crash at Eastwood Road and Military Cutoff Road early Saturday morning
An Alabama woman says a man who was recently released from jail attacked her outside of her home.
Mother says sons saved her in attack: ‘I’m pretty sure I would be dead’
Rachel Ray and Emeril Lagasse, special guests at annual GLOW luncheon
Emeril Lagasse, Rachael Ray “GLOW” at fundraiser for Wilmington school
A 16-year-old has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 15-year-old student to death at a high...
1 dead in stabbing at Minn. high school
At least five people were injured after an airfield bus collided with an aircraft being towed...
Plane being towed at LA airport collides with shuttle bus