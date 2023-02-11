First Alert Forecast: wet & noticeably cooler start to an eventful weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you early this Saturday! Courtesy of sunshine and southwesterly winds, Wilmington hit 80 degrees yesterday breaking the old record of 77 set back in 1965 and 1932. Shower chances will stay elevated today at 60% amid cooler breezes and temperatures settling in the 40s and 50s. Expect generally similar coolness through Saturday night, Sunday, and Sunday night with shower chances only slowly shrinking from 90% to 60% to 40%. In total, one to three inches of soaking rain - beneficial given the drought - is probable.

February 10 and 11th mark the 50th anniversary of one of the largest snowstorms in Carolina history. A low pressure system called “Great Southeastern Snowstorm of 1973″ took a dream track for eastern and central Carolina snow lovers; its cold air and moisture delivered 13 inches of snow to Wilmington, 17 inches to Whiteville, and up to 24 inches in central South Carolina - a record for the Palmetto State. Incidentally, the aforementioned system for this coming weekend may include snow, but probably more for parts of the central and western Carolinas versus the Cape Fear Region.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook deeper into next week with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.