Emeril Lagasse, Rachel Ray “GLOW” at fundraiser for Wilmington school

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two of the most famous chefs in America served more than food at an annual fundraiser for Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington (GLOW). Emeril Lagasse and Rachel Ray were special guests at the sold-out event at the Country Club of Landfall.

The culinary stars dished out success, helping to raise money for the all-girls school.

Lagasse, who has attended the event for the past several years, says he sees a big difference in the girls from the first year as their confidence is now glowing.

“You would walk into the school and it would be like ‘hello’ and then the second year it would be like ‘hello’ (with emphasis) and the third year was like ‘hello, how are you, welcome to GLOW,’” Lagasse said.

Ray was invited to come to the event by the Lagasse. The two not only share the culinary celebrity spotlight, but they’re also friends.

“We took a gajillion pictures, we signed a gajillion books,” Ray said. “Everybody seems real happy and well fed. I don’t respect or feel love for anyone more on the planet than my friend Emeril and I would do anything to support him so I’m just happy and honored to be here.”

Last month, the Lagasse Foundation presented GLOW academy with a $500,000 grant to support the academy’s culinary curriculum and classroom.

Lagasse believes GLOW is a model school.

“The world needs more GLOWS,” he said. “And the community is blessed for having GLOW. I told my president of my foundation yesterday--I said we’ve done a lot of things in New Orleans as a foundation but we need a GLOW in New Orleans.”

Lagasse was first introduced to GLOW by his friend Judy Girard, former Food Network & HGTV President. Girard is also the founder of GLOW Academy.

