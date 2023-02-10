Senior Connect
WPD asking for help in locating missing 15-year-old

According to social media posts from the WPD, 15-year-old Maile Kiplin Hernandez was last seen...
According to social media posts from the WPD, 15-year-old Maile Kiplin Hernandez was last seen at approximately 10 p.m. on Feb. 9 in the 100 block of Tara Dr.(WPD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

According to social media posts from the WPD, 15-year-old Maile Kiplin Hernandez was last seen at approximately 10 p.m. on Feb. 9 in the 100 block of Tara Dr.

She is 5′0 tall and weights approximately 90 pounds.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911. Any with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 910-343-3609.

