Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Unusual customers: 2 goats found hanging out in Target

A pair of goats in Texas managed to get into a Target store in the city of Spring, just north...
A pair of goats in Texas managed to get into a Target store in the city of Spring, just north of Houston, on Wednesday.(Harris County Constable Mark Herman)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – Even animals can’t seem to stay away from Target shopping.

A pair of goats in Texas managed to get into a Target store in the city of Spring, just north of Houston, on Wednesday.

According to Harris County Constable Mark Herman, a deputy responded to Target after receiving a report for two goats wandering through the store.

It’s unclear where the goats came from.

The animals were safely contained and taken to Harris County Animal Livestock.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation and no foul play is suspected at this...
Sheriff’s office identifies body pulled out of water near Fort Fisher Aquarium
Search efforts are moving further north as South Carolina boater and duck hunter Tyler Doyle...
Questions continue as search for missing boater set to enter third week
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Search efforts are moving further north as South Carolina boater and duck hunter Tyler Doyle...
Agencies scale back search efforts for missing South Carolina boater
Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute.
‘It’s terrible’: Doctor seeing cancer patients with more advanced cancers as well as younger patients

Latest News

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the border region between Turkey and Syria, an area home to...
Rescues in Turkey offer moments of relief in quake aftermath
Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said the suspect was taken into custody about 5:45 a.m....
Gunman’s capture ends 39-hour manhunt with 2 officers shot in Maryland
Behind the Pacific pocket mouse at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park
President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Feb....
White House says no Biden interview prior to Super Bowl
FILE - Johns Hopkins University's COVID tracker map is seen.
COVID-19 tracker at Johns Hopkins shutting down