Two women sentenced for operation of illicit massage parlors in Wilmington and Cary

NEW BERN, N.C. (WECT) - Two women from Wilmington and Flushing, N.Y., have been sentenced to prison for their involvement in an illicit massage parlor operation between August of 2020 and June of 2021.

Ming Ji Cao was sentenced Friday to 18 months in prison and a $1000 fine, while Og Bun Park was sentenced to 15 months and a $750 fine. Both women also were sentenced to three years of supervised release following their release from prison.

According to court documents and information presented in court, Cao and Park were arrested for attempting to bribe law enforcement officers to provide protection for their massage parlors in Cary and Wilmington, where sexual services were being offered.

“The case arose from an investigation led by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) with the assistance of other agencies, which determined that, in addition to the massages, clients were also obtaining sexual services at the parlors,” a news release states. “Additionally, an HSI agent began going undercover to meet with Cao, Park, and other individuals who provided bribes to the agent, believing that the bribes would provide protection from law enforcement inquiries at the various massage parlors.

“On June 16, 2021, HSI, with the assistance of numerous law enforcement agencies, led a coordinated takedown across four different federal districts that included the execution of search warrants at eight different massage parlors, multiple residences, and the arrest of six individuals, including Cao and Park. Cao and Park are each responsible for coordinating several thousand dollars in bribery payments.”

Six women were arrested in connection to the case in June of 2021.

The five Wilmington massage parlors named in court documents where sexual services were offered included the VIP Spa and King Spa, both on Market Street, the Comfort Asian Massage on South College Road, Yucca Treatment Spa on Shipyard Boulevard, and Lucky Foot and Body Massage on Wrightsville Avenue.

The Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, and other law enforcement agencies in the investigation.

