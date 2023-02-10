Senior Connect
TRAFFIC ALERT: N. Topsail Beach bridge to undergo routine maintenance

The N.C. Department of Transportation will close a lane of the N.C. 210 bridge over the...
The N.C. Department of Transportation will close a lane of the N.C. 210 bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway .(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
N. TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Onslow County bridge that carries traffic to and from North Topsail Beach will undergo routine maintenance starting Feb. 13.

The N.C. Department of Transportation will close a lane of the N.C. 210 bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Feb. 13 and March 20.

“Drivers are urged to use alternate routes to avoid traffic delays. NCDOT asks drivers to be patient and use caution if the area can’t be avoided,” a NCDOT news release states.

