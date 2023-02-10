Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

TikTok dad takes upset 3-year-old son to get nails done after teacher told him ‘it’s only for girls’

Christian Shearhod posted a TikTok video of his trip to the nail salon with his son, Ashton. (Source: Christian Shearhod / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News/TMX) – A California dad took his 3-year-old son for a manicure and pedicure after the boy came home from school upset that his teacher told him painted nails are “just for girls.”

Christian Shearhod, a Los Angeles County teacher, posted a TikTok video of his trip to the nail salon with his son, Ashton, who sports blue-green hair.

“My son came home from school really upset because his teacher told him that painting your nails is only for girls,” Shearhod says in the video. “So, today I’m taking him to the nail shop.”

Shearhod takes Ashton to the nail salon, where the 3-year-old selects a pink shade of polish. He asks for both his hands and feet to be painted, and giggles in anticipation.

“It’s the same one,” Ashton says excitedly, pointing to Shearhod’s girlfriend, Eden, who also chose pink polish.

While his toes are being painted, Ashton blows on his fingernails to dry them like an old pro, and Shearhod jokes that he has “no idea where he learned this at.”

At the end of the experience, Ashton shows off his freshly polished nails for the camera.

“Let little boys like what they like,” Shearhod wrote in the caption. “Trucks, Spider-Man, Paw Patrol &&& maybe painting his nails.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Search efforts are moving further north as South Carolina boater and duck hunter Tyler Doyle...
Questions continue as search for missing boater set to enter third week
The sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation and no foul play is suspected at this...
Sheriff’s office identifies body pulled out of water near Fort Fisher Aquarium
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Search efforts are moving further north as South Carolina boater and duck hunter Tyler Doyle...
Agencies scale back search efforts for missing South Carolina boater
Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute.
‘It’s terrible’: Doctor seeing cancer patients with more advanced cancers as well as younger patients

Latest News

FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, right, stands with his wife, Texas state Sen. Angela...
Texas AG settles with former aides who reported him to FBI
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin, speaks to supporters of Amanda Pohl, candidate for Virginia Senate...
Alec Baldwin says part of shooting charge unconstitutional
President Joe Biden and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva walk along the Colonnade...
Biden, Lula focus on democracy, climate during visit
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens to others during a news conference where he spoke of...
Florida doctors’ board tightens ban on gender-affirming care
The man missed winning the jackpot by one number in the Jan. 16 drawing.
Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity