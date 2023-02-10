Southport Board of Aldermen authorizes city manager agreement, tables discussion concerning extension of mayor’s term

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Board of Aldermen approved an employment agreement with the recently appointed city manager and using ARPA funding for a wastewater project, while the decision on potentially extending the mayor’s term was tabled.

Bonnie Therrien city manager employee agreement

The Board of Aldermen appointed Bonnie Therrien as city manager at their last meeting on Jan. 18, but the board had to authorize the employee contact for her to become the city manager. Otherwise, she would have remained the city’s interim city manager.

At their Feb. 9 meeting, the board authorized the signing of Therrien’s contract, which includes an extension until June 30 of 2024. Along with benefits, terms and conditions of employment and working conditions, Therrien will receive an annual base starting salary or $145,000.

Therrien spent seven years as a town manager in Berlin, Connecticut, six years in the same position in Wethersfield, Connecticut, and has a total of 30 years of experience in municipal government.

Resolution to amend charter for mayor’s two-year term to become four-year term

The board considered either approving a resolution of intent or making a request the NC General Assembly to adjust the mayor’s term from two to four years.

The board voted to table the decision so that they could discuss the item with the town’s new attorney before moving forward.

ARPA Funds to Wastewater Treatment Expansion project

The City of Southport has received a total allocation of $1,263,964 of ARPA funds. The board voted to utilize these funds to go to the Wastewater Treatment Expansion project.

