Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Southport Board of Aldermen authorizes city manager agreement, tables discussion concerning extension of mayor’s term

The City of Southport
The City of Southport(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Board of Aldermen approved an employment agreement with the recently appointed city manager and using ARPA funding for a wastewater project, while the decision on potentially extending the mayor’s term was tabled.

Bonnie Therrien city manager employee agreement

The Board of Aldermen appointed Bonnie Therrien as city manager at their last meeting on Jan. 18, but the board had to authorize the employee contact for her to become the city manager. Otherwise, she would have remained the city’s interim city manager.

At their Feb. 9 meeting, the board authorized the signing of Therrien’s contract, which includes an extension until June 30 of 2024. Along with benefits, terms and conditions of employment and working conditions, Therrien will receive an annual base starting salary or $145,000.

Therrien spent seven years as a town manager in Berlin, Connecticut, six years in the same position in Wethersfield, Connecticut, and has a total of 30 years of experience in municipal government.

Resolution to amend charter for mayor’s two-year term to become four-year term

The board considered either approving a resolution of intent or making a request the NC General Assembly to adjust the mayor’s term from two to four years.

The board voted to table the decision so that they could discuss the item with the town’s new attorney before moving forward.

ARPA Funds to Wastewater Treatment Expansion project

The City of Southport has received a total allocation of $1,263,964 of ARPA funds. The board voted to utilize these funds to go to the Wastewater Treatment Expansion project.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation and no foul play is suspected at this...
Sheriff’s office identifies body pulled out of water near Fort Fisher Aquarium
Search efforts are moving further north as South Carolina boater and duck hunter Tyler Doyle...
Questions continue as search for missing boater set to enter third week
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Search efforts are moving further north as South Carolina boater and duck hunter Tyler Doyle...
Agencies scale back search efforts for missing South Carolina boater
Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute.
‘It’s terrible’: Doctor seeing cancer patients with more advanced cancers as well as younger patients

Latest News

NC State Auditor Beth Wood
NC Auditor Beth Wood drove another state-issued car after hit-and-run charge, documents show
Surf City Police Department giving away free gun locks
Lock or secure your guns: Surf City Police Department giving away free gun locks to prevent accidental child shootings
Kenneth Quevedo
Pembroke man arrested, charged in Robeson County hit-and-run investigation
Holly Ridge Fire & Rescue and agencies carrying out training exercise near US 17
Holly Ridge Fire & Rescue and agencies to carry out training exercise near US 17