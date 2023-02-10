Senior Connect
Pet of the Week: Suri from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue

Suri, an approximately 2-year-old Labrador mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue.
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Suri, an approximately 2-year-old Labrador mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue.

Described as a very shy dog, Suri was found as a stray with puppies that she was taking care of. The puppies have found new homes, and now Suri is looking for a family.

Suri is up-to-date on her vaccinations, spayed, microchipped, heartworm negative and has been receiving heartworm prevention medicine from FBAR.

She does well with other dogs, although her handlers believe she may do better around male dogs. Additionally, she can be an only dog as long as her owners have the time to spend with her to help her gain more confidence.

In loud and rambunctious environments, Suri has a tendency to hide. Because of this, a high-traffic, active house may not be the best fit for her.

Those interested in adopting her can send an email to freedombridgeanimalrescuenc@gmail.com. Additionally, interested individuals can visit the Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue website.

Suri, an approximately 2-year-old Labrador mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue.(Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue)
Suri, an approximately 2-year-old Labrador mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue.(Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue)

