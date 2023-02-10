Lock or secure your guns: Surf City Police Department giving away free gun locks to prevent accidental child shootings

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Firearms recently became the leading cause of death for children in the United States. In fact, 26 accidental shootings involving children who got their hands on a loaded gun have occurred in the United States in 2023 already.

Leaders in Surf City want to prevent more shootings by handing out gun locks.

Surf City Police Department currently has 500 gun locks in stock and wants to make sure gun owners are educated on how to prevent these sorts of deaths.

“I grew up with unsecured firearms in the home, we knew where the guns were and the ammunition and my sister definitely handled my dad’s gun,” Cary Rudell, a volunteer for Moms Demand Action, said.

When she was a child, Ruddell was just one of 4.6 million U.S. children who lived in a household with loaded and unlocked firearms.

Surf City Police Chief Philip Vorhees, who partnered with Project Safe Child to hand out free gun locks to any owner who wants one, says he has not seen any cases in Surf City similar to the teacher shot by a child in Virginia last month, but he’s seen enough across the county.

“The number one way to keep firearms safe in the home is to make sure they’re secured when not in use. Anyone in the home with the child has the responsibility to safeguard that child against the firearm, and they can be charged with a crime in North Carolina if that child gets ahold of the weapon and creates harm to themselves or others,” Voorhees said.

Dane Britt, the owner of D&B private firearms training says the paramount way to prevent these shootings is education.

“Tell your children not only are these dangerous, but also the consequences,” Britt said.

Anyone who needs a gun lock can pick one up at the Surf City Police Department located on West Florence Way in Hampstead during business hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m.). They are also willing to help any gun owners with their free locks.

