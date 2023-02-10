Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Holly Ridge Fire & Rescue and agencies carrying out training exercise near US 17

Holly Ridge Fire & Rescue and agencies carrying out training exercise near US 17
Holly Ridge Fire & Rescue and agencies carrying out training exercise near US 17(Holly Ridge Fire & Rescue)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WECT) - Holly Ridge Fire & Rescue and several other agencies are conducting a live training exercise on a building near US 17 on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Only one lane between Beacon Woods Drive and Dragstrip Road will be open during the training exercise’s duration due to its proximity to US 17 and limited apparatus access.

Residents should expect smokey conditions and traffic delays near the US 17 and Dragstrip area just south of the Town of Holly Ridge’s city limits.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation and no foul play is suspected at this...
Sheriff’s office identifies body pulled out of water near Fort Fisher Aquarium
Crews off the coast of Brunswick County assisting in the search for a boater
Day 12: SCDNR officially identifies missing 22-year-old boater; search continues along N.C. coast
Search efforts are moving further north as South Carolina boater and duck hunter Tyler Doyle...
Agencies scale back search efforts for missing South Carolina boater
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute.
‘It’s terrible’: Doctor seeing cancer patients with more advanced cancers as well as younger patients

Latest News

Community Spotlight shines on Cape Fear Literacy Council
“It was embarrassing”: Cape Fear Literacy Council student learns to read at 54
Search efforts are moving further north as South Carolina boater and duck hunter Tyler Doyle...
Questions continue as search for missing boater set to enter third week
Police sirens flashing generic photo
Downed telephone pole closes part of Masonboro Loop Road
Members of the North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue took a picture with members of the military after...
LOOK: U.S. Navy hovercraft comes ashore in Cherry Grove area