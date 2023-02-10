Holly Ridge Fire & Rescue and agencies carrying out training exercise near US 17

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WECT) - Holly Ridge Fire & Rescue and several other agencies are conducting a live training exercise on a building near US 17 on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Only one lane between Beacon Woods Drive and Dragstrip Road will be open during the training exercise’s duration due to its proximity to US 17 and limited apparatus access.

Residents should expect smokey conditions and traffic delays near the US 17 and Dragstrip area just south of the Town of Holly Ridge’s city limits.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.