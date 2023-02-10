Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: eventful weekend to feature soggy and cooler trend

Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, Feb. 9, 2023...
By Gabe Ross
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens on this Friday with a sluggish low pressure system that will drive rainier and cooler weather into the Cape Fear Region. Expect temperatures in the 60s and 70s to hang on despite shower chances growing to 60%. For Friday night and 80% for Saturday, high shower chances ought to continue amid cooler breezes and temperatures settling in the 40s and 50s. Expect generally similar coolness through Saturday night, Sunday, and Sunday night with shower chances only slowly shrinking from 80% to 60% to 40%. In total, one to three inches of soaking rain - beneficial given the drought - is probable.

Now through February 11 marks the 50th anniversary of one of the largest snowstorms in Carolina history. A low pressure system called “Great Southeastern Snowstorm of 1973″ took a dream track for eastern and central Carolina snow lovers; its cold air and moisture delivered 13 inches of snow to Wilmington, 17 inches to Whiteville, and up to 24 inches in central South Carolina - a record for the Palmetto State. Incidentally, the aforementioned system for this coming weekend may include snow, but probably more for parts of the central and western Carolinas versus the Cape Fear Region.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook deeper into next week with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

