Crash closes one lane on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

A crash involving a truck and at least one other vehicle has closed one eastbound lane of the...
A crash involving a truck and at least one other vehicle has closed one eastbound lane of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge heading into downtown Wilmington.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A crash involving a truck and at least one other vehicle has closed one westbound lane of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge leaving downtown Wilmington. Drivers may want to take an alternate route to get into Brunswick County.

First responders are on the scene, and traffic is funneling into the right-hand lane of the bridge.

WECT News will update this story with more details as we receive them.

