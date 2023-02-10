Crash closes one lane on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A crash involving a truck and at least one other vehicle has closed one westbound lane of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge leaving downtown Wilmington. Drivers may want to take an alternate route to get into Brunswick County.

First responders are on the scene, and traffic is funneling into the right-hand lane of the bridge.

WECT News will update this story with more details as we receive them.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.