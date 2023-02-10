Senior Connect
Community invited to help keep Cape Fear River clean at ‘Second Saturday Cleanup’

Cape Fear River Watch will provide participants with pickers, bags, gloves and safety vests.
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear River Watch, in partnership with Keep New Hanover Beautiful, will host its Second Saturday Cleanup on Saturday, Feb. 11, with a focus on Front St.

According to the announcement, the stormwater ditches, roadsides and the connecting wetlands on Front St. are the focus of this cleanup as they drain directly into the Cape Fear River. It will take place from 9 to 11 a.m., with parking available in front of New Anthem Brewing and the overflow lot across the street.

“This cleanup will be BYOB (bring your own boots) as we will need as many people with waterproof boots to access the litter on the wetland side of the stormwater ditch,” stated CFRW in the announcement. “There is also a large amount of litter that has been deposited in the adjacent wetlands. This litter is only accessible with waterproof boots.”

Cape Fear River Watch will provide participants with pickers, bags, gloves and safety vests.

For more information, including how to register for the event, please visit the Cape Fear River Watch website.

