Arrest made in armed robbery of Burger King

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a fast-food restaurant this week.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Maurice Lamar was arrested on Mulberry Ave. on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says a man brandishing a firearm entered the Burger King located at 7200 Market Street shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

“The suspect fled the Burger King southbound on Market,” a news release states. “Patrol Deputies intercepted a vehicle matching the suspect’s vehicle in Dutch Square. Two suspects fled on foot. Detectives began their investigation, which led them to obtaining a warrant for Maurice Lamar Johnson.”

Johnson has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping. He received a $325,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing.

