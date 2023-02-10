Senior Connect
Arrest made in armed robbery of Burger King

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, Maurice Lamar Johnson was arrested on...
According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Maurice Lamar Johnson was arrested on Mulberry Ave. on Thursday.(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a fast-food restaurant this week.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Maurice Lamar was arrested on Mulberry Ave. on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says a man brandishing a firearm entered the Burger King located at 7200 Market Street shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

“The suspect fled the Burger King southbound on Market,” a news release states. “Patrol Deputies intercepted a vehicle matching the suspect’s vehicle in Dutch Square. Two suspects fled on foot. Detectives began their investigation, which led them to obtaining a warrant for Maurice Lamar Johnson.”

Johnson has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping. He received a $325,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing.

