Wilmington man sentenced for armed robbery at Carrabba’s Italian Grill

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cornelius Riley was sentenced on Feb. 9 to 97 months in prison for charges connected to an armed robbery at Carrabba’s Italian Grill.

Riley, a 62-year-old Wilmington resident, pled guilty on June 1, 2022 to interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm in the furtherance of a crime of violence.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney Michael Easley, Riley arrived at the restaurant on Nov. 20, 2020 around 11:50 p.m. and brandished a gun at one of the employees leaving after their shift. He forced his way into the restaurant and told the employees to open the safe and empty the cash drawers.

He also demanded the security footage and unhooked the recorder and threw it on the ground when the CD wouldn’t eject. Riley then forced the employees into a closet and ordered them to wait.

Officers responded and saw Riley trying to leave the restaurant with multiple items in his hands; Riley saw the officers and ran back inside. Shortly after, he exited and was placed under arrest.

“When officers searched the restaurant, they located a .22 caliber pistol in a trashcan, a pair of vinyl gloves, a closed zipper bank bag containing $1,900.00 in US Currency and assorted restaurant receipts and saw that multiple cash registers were disturbed, and the video recording system was on the floor. Officers interviewed the defendant who admitted to possessing the firearm found in the restaurant and admitted to trying to rob the restaurant,” the US Attorney’s Office wrote in the release.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.