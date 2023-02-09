Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington man sentenced for armed robbery at Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Cornelius Riley
Cornelius Riley(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cornelius Riley was sentenced on Feb. 9 to 97 months in prison for charges connected to an armed robbery at Carrabba’s Italian Grill.

Riley, a 62-year-old Wilmington resident, pled guilty on June 1, 2022 to interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm in the furtherance of a crime of violence.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney Michael Easley, Riley arrived at the restaurant on Nov. 20, 2020 around 11:50 p.m. and brandished a gun at one of the employees leaving after their shift. He forced his way into the restaurant and told the employees to open the safe and empty the cash drawers.

He also demanded the security footage and unhooked the recorder and threw it on the ground when the CD wouldn’t eject. Riley then forced the employees into a closet and ordered them to wait.

Officers responded and saw Riley trying to leave the restaurant with multiple items in his hands; Riley saw the officers and ran back inside. Shortly after, he exited and was placed under arrest.

“When officers searched the restaurant, they located a .22 caliber pistol in a trashcan, a pair of vinyl gloves, a closed zipper bank bag containing $1,900.00 in US Currency and assorted restaurant receipts and saw that multiple cash registers were disturbed, and the video recording system was on the floor. Officers interviewed the defendant who admitted to possessing the firearm found in the restaurant and admitted to trying to rob the restaurant,” the US Attorney’s Office wrote in the release.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation and no foul play is suspected at this...
Sheriff’s office identifies body pulled out of water near Fort Fisher Aquarium
Crews off the coast of Brunswick County assisting in the search for a boater
Day 12: SCDNR officially identifies missing 22-year-old boater; search continues along N.C. coast
Search efforts are moving further north as South Carolina boater and duck hunter Tyler Doyle...
Agencies scale back search efforts for missing South Carolina boater
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute.
‘It’s terrible’: Doctor seeing cancer patients with more advanced cancers as well as younger patients

Latest News

Documentary on local child with Koolen-de Vries Syndrome to be screened in Wilmington for the first time
Sheriff’s office identifies body pulled out of water near Fort Fisher Aquarium
Emeril Lagasse visits GLOW Academy culinary classroom
Emeril Lagasse visits GLOW Academy
Emeril Lagasse visits GLOW Academy culinary classroom