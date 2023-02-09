Senior Connect
Wilmington FD responds to N 21st St. house fire, resident displaced

By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department has released details surrounding a Feb. 3 house fire that took place on N 21st St.

According to their announcement, crews found heavy smoke coming from the attic when they arrived at the scene.

WFD was able to quickly confine and extinguish the fire. The Red Cross assisted the resident who was displaced.

There have been no reported injuries in relation to this incident.

