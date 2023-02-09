Senior Connect
Vehicle leaves road near Speedway on Oleander Drive

It is not known at this time if there were any injuries as a result of this incident.
It is not known at this time if there were any injuries as a result of this incident.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A vehicle left the road before coming to a stop amidst the trees and bushes in front of the Speedway at the intersection of Oleander Drive and Hinton Ave. at around 7:15 a.m. on Feb. 9.

Crews were on scene working to remove the car from the area.

It is not known at this time if there were any injuries as a result of this incident.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

A vehicle left the road before coming to a stop amidst the trees and bushes in front of the...
A vehicle left the road before coming to a stop amidst the trees and bushes in front of the Speedway at the intersection of Oleander Drive and Hinton Ave.(WECT)

