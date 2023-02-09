Senior Connect
Sheriff’s office: 2 arrested, 3 wanted in Robeson County death investigation

Destinee Scott and Tyler Scott
Destinee Scott and Tyler Scott(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies have arrested two people and are still searching for three others after a Pembroke man was found dead in a car on February 1.

Timothy O. Jacobs was found dead in a car in a field just outside the Lumberton city limits on Feb. 1, and on Wednesday deputies made two arrests in connection to his death.

RELATED COVERAGE | Deputies: 22-year-old man found dead inside vehicle in Lumberton

Tyler Scott, 20, and Destinee Scott, 25, were both arrested Wednesday by Robeson County deputies.

Tyler Scott faces charges including first-degree murder, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, altering criminal evidence and concealing/failure to report a death.

Destinee Scott is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and robbery with a dangerous weapon, and altering criminal evidence.

Both are being held without bond at the Robeson County Detention Center.

Deputies are also still searching for three others including Xavier Davis, 18, Clonze McDuffie, 22, both of Rowland and a 16-year-old juvenile.

Davis and McDuffie are wanted and being charged with felony offenses of accessory after the fact and concealing/failure to report a death.

The juvenile suspect is wanted for first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, altering criminal evidence and concealing/failure to report a death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Lumberton Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

