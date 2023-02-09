Senior Connect
Questions continue as search for missing boater set to enter third week

Search efforts are moving further north as South Carolina boater and duck hunter Tyler Doyle...
Search efforts are moving further north as South Carolina boater and duck hunter Tyler Doyle has been missing for nearly two weeks.(Doyle Family)
By Zach Solon
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Tyler Doyle was last seen Jan. 26 off the coast of North Myrtle Beach when his boat started taking on water. In the weeks following Doyle’s disappearance, thousands have taken to social media to find out what happened.

Several groups have formed on Facebook full of people asking questions and helping to search for Doyle. One group called “Help Find Tyler Doyle Official Support Group” has more than 86,000 members as of Thursday evening.

The Facebook account for Sea Tow in Ocean Isle Beach posted Thursday the account of Captain Christian Tucker, who says he was one of the first to arrive on the scene during the incident. The post said Tucker saw that the front of Doyle’s boat was the only part above water when he arrived before he attached a tow line.

The post also said Doyle’s family asked Tucker to share his experience amid rumors circulating on social media. That post, however, was only up for a few hours before it was taken down.

WECT reached out to Sea Tow for an interview, but representatives declined to comment.

With few new details from authorities, some on social media have posted their own theories about what may have happened to Doyle.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says crews continued to search the Brunswick County coast Thursday.

