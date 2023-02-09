Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Purina issues voluntary recall of some dog food

The affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only...
The affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only through veterinary clinics, Purina Vet Direct, Purina for Professionals and other select retailers with the ability to validate a prescription.(FDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Nestlé Purina PetCare Company has issued a voluntary recall for some of its Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental prescription dry dog food.

According to a news release from the FDA, the food could have elevated levels of vitamin D which can lead to health issues depending on the level and length of exposure.

Vitamin D toxicity may include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination and excessive drooling to renal dysfunction.

The FDA said Purina has received two reports of dogs exhibiting signs of vitamin D toxicity so far. They said the dogs recovered when they stopped eating the food.

The affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only through veterinary clinics, Purina Vet Direct, Purina for Professionals and other select retailers with the ability to validate a prescription.

Purina advises pet food with the following UPC and production codes should be thrown away in a container where no other animals can get to it.

ProductUPC CodeProduction Code
(*First 8 characters equal to)
Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL)
8 lb and 20 lb bags		38100 19190 – 8 lb
38100 19192 – 20 lb		2249 1082
2250 1082
2276 1082
2277 1082
2290 1082
2360 1082
2361 1082

For questions are assistance in getting a refund, contact the Purina team directly.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation and no foul play is suspected at this...
Body pulled out of water near Fort Fisher Aquarium
Crews off the coast of Brunswick County assisting in the search for a boater
Day 12: SCDNR officially identifies missing 22-year-old boater; search continues along N.C. coast
Search efforts are moving further north as South Carolina boater and duck hunter Tyler Doyle...
Agencies scale back search efforts for missing South Carolina boater
Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute.
‘It’s terrible’: Doctor seeing cancer patients with more advanced cancers as well as younger patients
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

Reporter Evan Lambert was arrested while covering a press conference on Wednesday.
Reporter arrested during news event on Ohio train derailment
Reporter Evan Lambert was arrested while covering a press conference on Wednesday.
WATCH: Reporter arrested during Ohio governor's news conference
A vehicle left the road before coming to a stop amidst the trees and bushes in front of the...
Vehicle leaves road near Speedway on Oleander Drive
Crews responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Medical Center Drive and S 17th St....
SUV, ambulance collide near Medical Center Drive
FILE - Police stand guard at a holding center known as "El Chipote," officially called the...
Nicaragua frees 222 opponents of Ortega, sends them to US