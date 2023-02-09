Senior Connect
Portion of U.S. 421 reopens following vehicle crash between Cape Fear Memorial, Isabel Holmes bridges

Portion of U.S. 421 closed following vehicle crash.
Portion of U.S. 421 closed following vehicle crash.(NCDOT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a portion of U.S. 421 reopened at about 11:45 a.m. following a vehicle crash at 10:20 a.m.

The section was between the Cape Fear Memorial and Isabel Holmes bridges.

