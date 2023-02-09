Portion of U.S. 421 reopens following vehicle crash between Cape Fear Memorial, Isabel Holmes bridges

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a portion of U.S. 421 reopened at about 11:45 a.m. following a vehicle crash at 10:20 a.m.

The section was between the Cape Fear Memorial and Isabel Holmes bridges.

https://t.co/jy39p27uC5, US-421, North, Near Wilmington, Vehicle Crash, Cleared, at 2/9 10:20 AM — NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) February 9, 2023

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.